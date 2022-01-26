Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Northrop Grumman worth $728,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.20. 5,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

