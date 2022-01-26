Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $294.59 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Zimmer Biomet worth $294,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after buying an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,266. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

