Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $317.79 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.97% of Pinterest worth $317,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,316,000 after buying an additional 2,530,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. 135,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,656,597. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 56,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,390.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.