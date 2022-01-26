Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $322.62 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.56% of Stifel Financial worth $322,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. 6,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

