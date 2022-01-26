Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $328.60 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $328,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,333,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.05 on Wednesday, hitting $271.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,623. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

