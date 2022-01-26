Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $330.67 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.86% of Teradyne worth $330,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $144.56. 18,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,285. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

