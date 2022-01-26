Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $374.27 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,567,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829,261 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.67% of Cardinal Health worth $374,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,222. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

