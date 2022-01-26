Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $387.53 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 7.74% of Progyny worth $387,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progyny by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. 7,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,865. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,445,841. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

