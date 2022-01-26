Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $596.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,527,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 79,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $596,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.16. 207,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

