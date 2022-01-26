Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $610.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71,854 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $610,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $400.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

