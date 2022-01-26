Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $614.91 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,598,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.03% of Equity Residential worth $614,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.48. 7,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

