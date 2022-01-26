Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $621.41 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,505,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Verizon Communications worth $621,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. 466,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

