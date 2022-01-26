Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $640.55 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Intuit worth $640,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Shares of INTU traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $525.35. 22,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $623.01 and a 200-day moving average of $580.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

