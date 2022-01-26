Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $672.82 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 597,110 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Lowe’s Companies worth $672,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.44. 54,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,299,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.