Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $685.11 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,652,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,037,898 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Micron Technology worth $685,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

MU stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 254,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,254,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

