Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.68% of Shift4 Payments worth $300,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 7,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.