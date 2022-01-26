Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of Ulta Beauty worth $302,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.24. 4,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,737. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.91.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.