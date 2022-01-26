Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 25,850 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.31% of Cerner worth $686,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. 37,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

