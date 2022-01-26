Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 265,791 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,791 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 16.53% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $591,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

MIC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,719. The company has a market capitalization of $321.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

