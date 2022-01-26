Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,799,233 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Uber Technologies worth $363,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 307,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,482,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

