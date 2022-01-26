Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,969 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of PayPal worth $851,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.96. 251,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,549,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

