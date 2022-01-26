Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $52.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,587.55. 22,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,861.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,827.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

