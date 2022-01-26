Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,293,368 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,293,368 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of Marvell Technology worth $348,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

MRVL traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 402,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,872. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

