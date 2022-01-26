Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130,295 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,295 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Broadcom worth $719,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $17.62 on Wednesday, reaching $551.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.44. The company has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

