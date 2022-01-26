Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,851,643 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,693,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851,643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.53% of Dollar Tree worth $544,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 582,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

