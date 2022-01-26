Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,128,687 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128,687 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.77% of Discover Financial Services worth $637,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

