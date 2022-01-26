Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 225,124 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Morgan Stanley worth $363,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 210,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,520,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.