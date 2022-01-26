Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,538,892 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,483,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,538,892 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of American International Group worth $630,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,177,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 27,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,515. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.