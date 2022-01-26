Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 739,663 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 739,663 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of CVS Health worth $750,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,977. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

