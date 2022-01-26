Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 944,651 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944,651 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.70% of U.S. Bancorp worth $619,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

