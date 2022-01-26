Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,845 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $409,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $46.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,414.51. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,644.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,767.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

