Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.71% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $575,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ADM traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 61,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

