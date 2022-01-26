Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,635,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,402,439 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Comcast worth $762,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$49.67 during midday trading on Wednesday. 229,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

