Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 168,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Union Pacific worth $311,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.08. 47,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,894. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

