Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

