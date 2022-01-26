Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.100-$1.100 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

