MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 39.3% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and $357,179.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.03 or 0.00008404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

