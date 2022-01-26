MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 35,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.53. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Patsy I. Rust purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

