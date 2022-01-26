Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.69. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

About Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

