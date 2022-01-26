MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

