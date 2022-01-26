Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after buying an additional 707,932 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

