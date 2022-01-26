Mango Markets Market Capitalization Tops $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.