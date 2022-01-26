Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.17

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.17 and traded as low as $5.40. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 9,655 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

