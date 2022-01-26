ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

