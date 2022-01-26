Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.68

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.68 and traded as high as C$29.45. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$29.12, with a volume of 177,880 shares.

MFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.68.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.