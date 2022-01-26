MAPS Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $4.39 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,562,886 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

