Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Head to Head Analysis

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 554.35 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -43.61 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyndryl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marathon Digital presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 136.94%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

