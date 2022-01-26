Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.51.

Shares of MOZ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 134,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.09. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a current ratio of 17.71.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

