Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 177144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

