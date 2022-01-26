Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

